The Heads Are Popping Off Disneyland's Animatronic Robots and Terrifying Visitors

Disney’s Haunted Mansion ride isn’t the only one featuring headless characters these days.

The heads of two of Disney’s animatronic characters came loose on Sunday while the rides were in use, understandably terrifying park goers.

Ursula the Sea Witch from The Little Mermaid became markedly scarier when she malfunctioned, losing her head mid-ride. One Twitter user, @dizzzymissy, managed to record the scene inside as the large purple robot managed to keep singing while her face dangled upside down from wires at the neck.

This happened today which caught me off guard because Disney is usually so critical over things like this😂 #offwithherhead ! pic.twitter.com/biGGYG6ec2 — M Lilah (@dizzzymissy) January 28, 2018

Ursula appears in “The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Undersea Adventure” ride at Disney’s California Adventure Park.

Shockingly, the decapitation under the sea wasn’t an isolated incident. An animatronic figure on Disneyland’s Pirates of the Caribbean ride also lost his top on the same day.

Describe your ideal man pic.twitter.com/d7elTFdeN7 — Belle (@FiBelleFi) January 28, 2018

Got a clearer picture taken with my DSLR. I know flash pictures are forbidden, but it was way to tempting 😜🙈 pic.twitter.com/OsZujdeG36 — Julian (@HOPAJUL) January 28, 2018

Twitter user @hopajul identified the unfortunate plunderer as “the auctioneer.” The user also noted that, similar to Ursula’s unhinged performance, the robot’s “facial movements . . . were still full working until they shut the whole figure off.”

The event was even more shocking to Disney devotees, who know the parks are meticulously maintained and have strict rules for staff.

Wrote @dizszymissy, “[it] caught me off guard because Disney is usually so critical over things like this.” Another, @drunkatdlp, had a guess as to the reason behind the double mishaps. “Twice in one day Bob, are you paying maintenance enough?” he wrote tagging Disney CEO Robert Iger.

One saving grace for Disney? Both the affected characters were already evil.