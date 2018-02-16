Toy Story is coming to life at Disney this summer.

The highly anticipated Toy Story Land at Walt Disney World’s Orlando resort will open on June 30. Woody, Buzz, Jessie and more of the Disney Pixar trilogy’s beloved characters were on hand to announce the news on Good Morning America on Friday.

The 11-acre addition to Disney’s Hollywood Studios park will “transport guests into the adventurous outdoors of Andy’s backyard,” according to a press release, and make them feel like they’ve shrunk down to the size of a toy.

A new family-friendly rollercoaster, Slinky Dog Dash, will make its debut alongside a swirling flying saucer ride, Woody’s Lunch Box restaurant and many more themed attractions.

“With set pieces, staging, attractions and experiences Toy Story Land represents the best of Walt Disney Imagineering’s collaboration with our storytelling partners at Pixar Animation Studios,” said Bob Chapek, chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts. “This new land will place guests inside the wondrous world of Woody, Buzz and their pals – and invite everyone to experience the joy of being a toy.”

Disneyland Resort in California will also debut a new land on June 23: Pixar Pier will replace the existing Paradise Pier and feature a new ride, the Incredicoaster, which is themed to their forthcoming sequel to 2004’s The Incredibles, premiering June 15.