Disney World Just Revealed Exciting New Details About Toy Story Land: Everything We Know So Far

Come summer 2018, Disney World is going to infinity and beyond.

A brand new, 11-acre land will open in Hollywood Studios in just a few short months, immersing guests in the beloved world of “Toy Story” and bringing out the kid in all of us.

Here’s everything we know so far about the interactive, toy-filled land.

According to a Disney statement, Toy Story Land will “transport guests into the adventurous outdoors of Andy’s backyard,” shrinking them down to the size of a toy and allowing them to explore new worlds from the perspectives of their favorite characters.

A detailed model of the land has been on display in Hollywood Studios since September, giving guests a thorough look at what’s to come for the park this summer.

Most recently, Disney World revealed plans for a new theme restaurant called Woody’s Lunch Box, which will feed heavily into the illusion of being a toy for a day.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, the toys’ owner Andy has “used his lunch box and thermos to create a walk-up quick-service window that will serve up tasty meals and old-fashioned soda floats.” The restaurant will feature some of Andy’s favorite toys, like the iconic green army men, as well as serve some of his lunchtime favorites.

The land will also feature two new attractions: a family-friendly coaster called the Slinky Dog Dash and an Alien Swirling Saucers ride. A third track will also be added to Hollywood Studios’ existing Toy Story Mania! ride, likely reducing wait times at the popular attraction.

Construction details have not yet been revealed for Alien Swirling Saucers, but a previous Disney blog post describes the ride as “a toy play set that Andy got from Pizza Planet, in which Aliens are flying around in their toy flying saucers and trying to capture guests’ rocket toy vehicles with ‘The Claw.’”

Go behind-the-scenes with Walt Disney Imagineering as they ready the Slinky Dog Dash ride vehicle for testing! #ToyStoryLand pic.twitter.com/unf8CpFBG8 — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) September 14, 2017

When it comes to the Slinky Dog Dash, however, Disney has revealed many more details and sneak peaks into the attraction. Back in August, they announced that the track for the coaster had been completed. Then, in September, the first Slinky Dog ride vehicle arrived at Hollywood Studios, and Disney later shared a video of Imagineers readying the vehicle for testing. As is indicated by the display model, Slinky Dog Dash will weave its way through much of the Toy Story park and resemble pieces of a classic Megacoaster Play Kit.

Disney World has not yet announced an official opening date for the park yet, but needless to say, summer 2018 can’t come soon enough.