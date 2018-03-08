Disney Just Released Drone Video of the New Star Wars Park and It's Going to Be Massive

The long-awaited Star Wars Land is coming to Disneyland and the Walt Disney World Resort in 2019, and Disney has just released a new sneak peek of how construction on the site is coming along.

A new flyover video takes viewers over the construction site of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

While the two new Star Wars-themed lands coming to Anaheim and Orlando won’t open until 2019, the new footage shows just how massive the space will be.

The site is “one of the most detailed and immersive lands ever created in Disney Parks history,” according to Disney representatives, with the two Star Wars-themed lands coming in as the biggest single-themed land expansions in the history of both Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts.

While most of the lands’ updates have been occurring behind closed doors, Disney and aerial photography company Nearmap have been releasing renderings, models, and details on what guests can expect.

As we found out earlier this year, once visitors enter the attraction, they’ll find themselves in the planet of Batuu, a removed section of Galaxy’s Edge that’s home to smugglers, traders, and adventurers embarking into space. The park will be divided into two different sections, one of which will be devoted to the First Order, and the other to the Resistance.

Guests will also find markets and shops inspired by those of Istanbul and Marrakech, where a Toydarian (featured in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace) will be on hand to sell visitors hand-crafted toys created by local artisans.

Along with the themed lands, Disney is in the process of creating a Star Wars-themed hotel where guests will don space attire and every room will have starry views. The hotel will connect directly to the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in California to make it easy for guests to enjoy both worlds.