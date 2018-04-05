Did Paige Davis Just Shade Fixer Upper Ahead of the Trading Spaces Reboot?

Paige Davis thinks Trading Spaces still has a magic formula that even mega-popular home design shows can’t touch.

‘We kicked off this genre. And even though we spawned so many other, frankly, networks and television shows, there’s still, in a way, nothing like our show,” Davis said on Today Thursday morning. She’s seemingly referencing HGTV, which launched in 1994, but gained popularity with a lineup of real estate and interior design shows in the late ’90s and early ’00s, when the original run of Trading Spaces was at its peak.

The series, which premiered in 2000, traded its last space in 2008, will return after a 10-year hiatus this Saturday on TLC.

RELATED: Genevieve Gorder Confronts Trading Spaces Homeowner Who Hated her Room 10 Years Later

“There’s a lot of fantasy design television out there,” Davis continued, “but people don’t have $450,000.”

On HGTV’s mega popular show Fixer Upper, which aired its final episode on Tuesday, its stars, Chip and Joanna Gaines, regularly spend upwards of $100,000 on whole-house renovations.

Davis has taken a jab at the Gaineses before.

During a panel at the Television Critics Association in January, the TV personality was asked if there were any design trends she’s tired of seeing. Without missing a beat, Davis replied, “Like shiplap?” The wood-paneled wall covering is a finish used in many of Joanna’s designs, and has become a trademark of her farmhouse-modern style.

On Today, Davis went on to share what she feels makes Trading Spaces stand out in the now much more crowded home makeover show landscape. It’s “the level of jeopardy, the level of time constraint and budget constraint — it’s $2,000 in each room — we really don’t know if the homeowners are gonna like it,” she says.

WATCH THIS: ‘Trading Spaces’ Original Cast: Where Are They Now?

The host and Broadway performer admits she is a Trading Spaces superfan herself. Of her reaction when the news broke last spring that the show would be making a comeback, she said, “I’m the loser who called them.”

RELATED: Joanna Gaines’s Style Evolution: How the Fixer Upper Star’s Designs Have Changed over 5 Seasons

“Everybody was asking me if I knew,” she told PEOPLE of the fateful moment. “I said, ‘I’m hearing about it now, just like you!’” She immediately contacted TLC and said, “You know I want to host, right?” she recalls asking. “I didn’t want anyone else to have my part!”

Davis, along with the rest of the beloved original cast, returns to Trading Spaces on TLC after a 10-year hiatus Saturday, April 7 at 9:00 p.m. EST.