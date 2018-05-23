Did Chip Gaines Just Hint at a New TV Show Concept for Him and Wife Joanna? 'Me Like'

Fixer Upper may be over, but Chip and Joanna Gaines aren’t necessarily done with TV for good.

A fan tweeted at the HGTV stars on Wednesday with an idea for a new show, and Chip responded saying he was into the concept.

“Show idea. Chip & Joanna surprise young adults by fixing up their first house of college. Renter Upper? @chipgaines @joannagaines,” wrote Twitter user @BrookersM alongside a classic Chip gif of the contractor jumping through a wall, while his mortified wife looks on.

Chip, 43, replied soon after, tweeting, “Hummm.. #melike”

Though the couple bid farewell to their mega-popular series after five seasons in April, they’ve also said that returning to the small screen isn’t out of the question.

“It isn’t inconceivable,” Joanna, 40, told PEOPLE in October. “We’re entrepreneurs at heart, so we’ll always be looking forward to what’s next. As it relates to TV, you just never know.”

After announcing in September that they would end the show to spend more time with their growing family and focus on their many businesses, Joanna explained, “We gave everything we had to this show — the beautiful homes and those sweet families — but this just felt like the right time to catch our breath for a bit.”

But Chip never fully signed on for a quiet life post-Fixer Upper fame. “I’ve always laughed about the concept of normal and I’ve never wanted to live anything that even resembled a normal life,” he said. “So if we go back to normal and normal is no fun, well then I’ll probably try to find me a television show and see if I get back on.”