Delta Shades United Airlines on Twitter Following Controversial Leggings Ban: ‘Flying Delta Means Comfort’

Subtweeting isn’t just for celebrity feuds. Airlines know how to throw some social media shade, too.

Delta’s official Twitter posted a message on Monday afternoon about getting cozy on their aircrafts: “Flying Delta means comfort. (That means you can wear your leggings.)” The message ends with a winking face emoji.

The seemingly innocuous tweet is making not-so-subtle reference to a scandal that has engulfed its competitor, United, over the last two days.

Flying Delta means comfort. (That means you can wear your leggings. 😉) — Delta (@Delta) March 27, 2017

On Sunday, Shannon Watts, a mother-of-five from Colorado and founder of movement Moms Demand Action, shared her experience on a recent United flight on Twitter, writing that several young girls were prevented from boarding their flight because their outfits were deemed inappropriate by an airline employee.

“A @ united gate agent isn’t letting girls in leggings get on flight from Denver to Minneapolis because spandex is not allowed?” she tweeted on Sunday. “She’s forcing them to change or put dresses on over leggings or they can’t board. Since when does @ united police women’s clothing?”

Reactions to Watts’ report on social media from the public and several celebrities caused a tremendous backlash for United, which has stood by its policy regarding the dress code for “pass travelers,” a term used for company employees and their family members who fly on discounted or comped tickets with their carrier.

United has since released a statement clarifying that paying customers are welcome to wear spandex pants on their flights. In a release the airline stated, “To our regular customers, your leggings are welcome.”

@fredericl We don't have an item-specific clothing policy, but we encourage no swimwear, sleepwear or underwear as your outerwear. 😃 *MC — Delta (@Delta) March 27, 2017

Delta replied to a tweet calling their snarky statement a “cheap shot” and requesting they share their own policy for non-revenue passengers, saying “We don’t have an item-specific clothing policy, but we encourage no swimwear, sleepwear or underwear as your outerwear.”