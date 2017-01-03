PHOTOS: Inside Debbie Reynolds’ Childhood Home

Before Debbie Reynolds was a silver screen star, she lived with her family in a charming home in Burbank, California.

The Singin’ in the Rain actress — who died at age 84 on December 29 just one day after daughter Carrie Fisher, 60 — resided in this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom house, which has just sold for more than the $749,000 asking price. The property was listed with Deirdre Salomone of L34 Group, who shared a photo (below) on Facebook that captures a young Reynolds outside of the modest home.

According to Realtor.com, the house has the same footprint as when Reynolds called the 1940s-build home, however some features, including the kitchen, pool and master suite, have since been updated.

In her 1988 autobiography Debbie: My Life, Reynolds shares that she dug up the backyard and installed the original swimming pool when her father, Raymond, was out of town. She had the words “Aba Daba Honeymoon,” written on the steps in colored tile, a nod to her popular song. Her father disliked it so much that he filled the pool in after Reynolds married Eddie Fisher in 1955, and it remained that way until the family sold the property.

Another addition Reynolds made to the 1,245-square-foot space, according to her book Unsinkable: A Memoir, was an extra-large closet she had built with money earned from her budding movie career.

Reynolds was first discovered at a Miss Burbank beauty pageant, an event she told PEOPLE in 2011 was the turning point of her career. “There were talent scouts, and they thought I was a funny little kid. They took me to Warner Brothers and signed me up,” she said.

Reynolds’ family moved out of the house in the 1950s, but the quaint property still retains a similar charm from the actress’s younger years. According to Salomone, the home had multiple offers, but has just been scooped up by a film director.