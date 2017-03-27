David Bowie’s Former New York Apartment Hits the Market for $6.5 Million and Comes with His Personal Piano

A new multi-million-dollar listing on Central Park includes a piece of rock n’ roll history in the asking price.

The former New York City home of David Bowie and his wife, Iman, has hit the market for $6.5 million. The impressive three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath spread is located in the city’s landmark Essex House building and offers expansive views across the famous park. The property is listed with Bernice Leventhal of the Corcoran Group.

The celebrity couple lived in the apartment for 10 years until they sold it in 2002, but a Yamaha piano that belonged to Bowie remains in the space. The instrument has been included in each subsequent sale of the home and no owner has removed it from the house during their tenure. The piano is included in the price of the current listing.

In addition to this piece of music history, the home also offers more typical luxury features: a walk-in closet, a walnut-paneled office, a limestone foyer and a grand living space that measures 28 feet wide. Because the building also houses a hotel, the buyer will have access to amenities including maid and room service.