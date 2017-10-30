David Arquette Is Selling Some Seriously Quirky Items from His Own Home: See Inside

David Arquette is cleaning house.

The Scream actor, 46, and his wife Christina, 36, are undergoing a massive downsizing, and have decided to part ways with a majority of their unique home decor and furniture.

“I’m selling most of this stuff simply because I just don’t have the room to support my collection anymore,” he told auction site Everything But the House, the estate marketplace site that’s hosting the sale for his colorful items. “It’s been a difficult process for a sentimental collector such as myself.”

RELATED: Inside Robert Downey Jr.’s Whimsical Windmill House in the Hamptons: ‘We Definitely Don’t Like Boring’

Inspired by Pee-Wee’s Playhouse, the selection is certainly not lacking in personality. From hand-painted “hippie chairs” from the 70s that he says are “truly relics of that era” to an electric organ, Arquette is leaving behind some memorable displays.

Although he’s losing some unique buys (looking at you, ramen noodle costume), his house is still full of statement scenes. His living room (top) is straight out of the Victorian era, and boasts a piano, ornate gilded mirrors and light fixtures and floral chairs. The grand entry (below) is further proof of his appreciation for priceless pieces, with a large tufted ottoman, sculpture and painting.

RELATED: Bruce Willis’ Life at Home with Wife Emma and Two Daughters is ‘Filled with Joy’ and the ‘Chatter of Little Girls’

But all good things must come to an end, and Arquette is ready for his Elsie the Cow statue to find a new home.

“Many of these pieces have value beyond words, but sometimes, you have to grow and leave your giant boots behind so that someone else can walk in them,” he says of the sale, of which a portion of the proceeds are being donated to nonprofit organization, The People Concern. “I hope these bring you as much tremendous joy as they have brought me.”

Shop Arquette’s quirky-cool look here.