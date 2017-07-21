Dance Breaks on a Plane! Baylor University Men's Choir Breaks Out Full Performance on an International Flight

A video of the Baylor University Men’s Choir breaking into song on an international flight is going, ahem, “coconuts” on Facebook.

Seventy five members of the student group gave an impromptu musical performance complete with choreography as the other passengers disembarked an Emirates Airline flight. “It was a spontaneous performance for the crew,” says a representative for Emirates. The airline’s video post has over 1.2 million views.

Their song of choice is Da Coconut Nut by Filipino musician and composer Ryan Cayabyab.

The choir was traveling between Nairobi, Kenya, where they had been participating in a mission trip, and Waco, Texas, where Baylor is located. Their Facebook page notes the group, which was founded in “makes great music, serves the local Waco community and touches the world with the love of Christ!”

The Baylor University Men’s Choir was formed in 1895 to “promote the musical enjoyment of men on the campus,” according to it’s Facebook page.