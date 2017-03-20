WATCH: In the First Trailer of Cyrus vs. Cyrus, Miley's Mom, Tish, Comes in Like an Actual Wrecking Ball

They came in like a wrecking ball! Two more members of the Cyrus clan are coming to TV this May, and they’re swinging sledgehammers.

Tish and Brandi Cyrus — that’s Miley‘s mom and sister — are about to give their superstar kin a run for their money, when it comes to most lovable parent-kid duo. The mother and daughter will debut a new series on Bravo, Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer, documenting their interior design business in Nashville.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus’ Mom and Sister Are Getting Their Own Design Competition Show

But they’re not simply drawing up floor plans and fluffing throw pillows. Each episode with be a showdown between Tish and Brandi, with each Cyrus woman creating a design plan and pitching it to their client, who then picks their favorite. The losing designer has to help the winner execute their plan, and yes, plenty of hilarious, Hannah Montana-worthy hijinks ensue.

RELATED: All the Photos Kourtney Kardashian Has Shared of Her Home

Demo days, shopping trips and dramatic reveals will no doubt remind viewers of their favorite home makeover shows, but Bravo’s spin also includes a bevy of famous family members: Billy Ray, Noah, Trace, Braison and Miley, all make cameos in the season.

Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer debuts on May 25 at 10/9C on Bravo.