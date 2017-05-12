Cyndi Lauper Puts Her Connecticut Home Up for Sale — See Where She Wrote ‘Kinky Boots’

Cyndi Lauper is moving on, and she’s asking for $1.25 million.

The 63-year-old singer listed the Stamford, Connecticut home she shares with husband Dave Thornton on Thursday.

The couple purchased the 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom house around the time her True Colors album was released in the 1980’s, according to her listing agent, Michael B. Leventhal at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties.

She intended for it to be a getaway home where she would be able to write music, and it worked. Lauper wrote five albums in the residence, as well as the Broadway musical Kinky Boots, which she composed in 2012.

The home features a Cedar Mansard roof, with four etched glass doors from Paris, along with 19th century French salon doors.

The master bath boasts encaustic tiles from England in the early 1900s. High ceilings make up the family room, which also has a fireplace and a large palladium window with seasonal lake views.

Lauper and Thornton’s home was built by Vince Camuto, the co-founder of the well-known shoe company Nine West. The couple married in 1991 and share one son together.

They now live primarily in a rental apartment in Manhattan’s Upper West Side, Thornton told the Wall Street Journal. Their son, Declyn, 19, is focused on pursuing hip hop music in New York City, the actor said, adding, “We’re just kind of ready to simplify things a little bit.”

Thornton said Lauper will son head out on a joint summer tour with Rod Stewart.