Crayola Will Replace Dandelion With a Blue Crayon and Fans Can Help Name It

Fans of yellow may be sad that Crayola is retiring Dandelion from its 24-count crayon box set, but lovers of the color blue can rejoice: The company announced Friday it will be replaced by one with a blue hue still to be determined.

The company revealed on National Crayon Day that Dandelion’s replacement will be in the “blue family,” CNBC reports. Crayola didn’t specify which shade of blue, but said that crayon fans will be able to help name it.

Dandelion was the first color to be pulled from the 24-count box set in its 100-year history. The Day the Crayons Quit author Drew Daywalt released a “statement” to TIME on Dandelion’s behalf, saying, “Retire, my BUTT! You can’t retire me. I QUIT. And you can quote me on that, Daywalt.”

This article originally appeared on Time.com.

