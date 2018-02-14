Crash at London's Heathrow Airport Leads to One Death and Hundreds Stuck on Flights

An accident at London’s Heathrow Airport Wednesday morning caused dozens of delays after two airport staff vehicles collided with each other, resulting in one death and one injury.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. local time and involved a British Airways engineer, who later died at a hospital from injuries he suffered when his vehicle slammed into another on the tarmac, the Telegraph reports.

In a statement to Travel + Leisure, a spokesperson for Heathrow Airport said: “We can confirm that following a serious accident involving two vehicles on our airfield, a British airways colleague has passed away. Our deepest condolences go to the family and friends affected by this accident. We will be fully cooperating with the Police in the investigation which will follow.”

Scotland Yard, headquarters of London’s Metropolitan Police Service, also confirmed the collision in a statement to the Telegraph.

“One male is believed to have sustained a broken shoulder; his injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing,” it reads. “There have been no arrests.” It also notes that an investigative unit is looking into the matter.

At least 20 flights were delayed, according to the Telegraph, and hundreds of passengers were left stuck on their planes with no immediate explanation. After one social media user requested information from Heathrow’s Twitter account, the airport replied that the incident was “not expected to cause any impact on journeys today.”

“Well that’s disingenuous when 200 people in this plane are stuck,” one user tweeted back.

“With respect, it is impacting journeys departing B gates – BA710 to Zurich delayed by +2 hrs and aircraft change required,” another added. “Sending good wishes to injured staff.”

Apparently there has been an accident on one of the runways at @HeathrowAirport and many planes (including this one) are parked on the apron with unspecified delays of “hours”. No public news of this and no useful updates from @British_Airways — anyone out there know any more? — Alastair MacLeod (@macleodadg) February 14, 2018

The airport has since tweeted out confirmation that the incident was “serious” and resulted in the death of a colleague.

British Airways did not immediately reply to a request for comment from T+L.