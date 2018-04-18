Cole Sprouse Uses Rumored Girlfriend Lili Reinhart as His Photography Muse on Mexican Getaway

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have repeatedly played coy about their rumored relationship, but their current getaway to Mexico is definitely giving off romance vibes.

The Riverdale costars are vacationing at Cuixmala, a 5-star hotel and resort located on Mexico’s Pacific coast that bills itself as “perfect for vacations and romantic getaways.”

Sprouse, who doubles as a photographer in addition to his acting work, got behind the camera to take advantage of the beautiful setting and take some shots of the 21-year-old actress on the beach. Reinhart wore a flowing white gown for the photo shoot, posing for a black and white portraits on the sand and letting her garment swirl around the camera for another shot shared on Sprouse’s Instagram.

Their photo session appeared to continue inside, where Sprouse snapped the shadow of a silhouette on the ground.

Reinhart also shared a picture posed in a stunning window, tagging the 25-year-old actor in the shot.

Their trip included a boat trip to do some bird watching, which Reinhart said reminded her of her grandmother who recently passed away.

“This lagoon made me think of my Nana,” she captioned a photo on her Instagram story. “She loved birds and they always remind me of her. Felt like she was with me when I was here.”

Reinhart also shared a photo of what appear to be zebras wandering around the sanctuary and turned the camera on Sprouse during a horseback ride.

Cuixmala’s celebrity guest book includes Emily Ratajkowski, Poppy Delevingne, Mick Jagger, Madonna and Bill Gates. Stars are drawn by the resort’s seclusion — there are just 13 rooms and it’s situated on a cliff above a private beach — as well as its unique wildlife reserve.

Billionaire Sir James Goldsmith originally built Cuixmala to use as his own private retreat before it was turned into a hotel.

“People love the wildness and open spaces and the un-manicured, pristine nature that is still in this area,” Goldsmith’s daughter Alix Goldsmith Marcaccini, who owns the property, told Vogue. “We all love the fact there is none of the usual infrastructure that takes away the sense of adventure and freedom. Visitors can see so much wildlife on land and in the sea that is becoming a rarity in other parts of the world. They also enjoy untouched wild beaches not overridden by plastic umbrellas and chairs, a place where one really feels at home with the elements.”