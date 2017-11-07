Christmas Has Already Come to Disney World, and Fans Can’t Get Enough

It may only be the first week of November (with temperatures in Orlando still reaching well into the 80s), but it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Walt Disney World.

In true Disney fashion, the days immediately following Halloween were a scene of magical transformation, with cast members changing out the spooky decor for festive merriment under the cover of night.

Although the premiere holiday event of the season, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, won’t begin until November 9, Disney World has wasted no time in getting a jump on holiday spirit. Giant pumpkins and colorful leaves have now been replaced with wreaths, baubles, garland and sparkle, giving guests their first taste of the season.

Spent the day at MK! Watched some of the Christmas Day special being filmed! 🎄 Very cool! Anyone else going to see it be filmed over the next couple of days?! 🙋🏼 #ohyeahdisney #christmasforever A post shared by ⚡️ Oh Yeah Disney ⚡️ (@ohyeahdisney) on Nov 5, 2017 at 2:01pm PST

Disney will continue the decorating in the process in the weeks to come, but park-goers have already taken to social media to share the festive progress. From the joyful, glowing streets of Main Street, U.S.A. in Magic Kingdom to the decked-out Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood Studios, the holidays are slowly making their way into every corner of the park, and visitors can’t get enough.

https://twitter.com/statuses/925776388002639872

#MainStreetMonday So ready for the season. November 9th is the first Christmas party. Go ahead and zoom in 👀 🔎 A post shared by 🏰 Disney_nuts 🏰 (@disney_nuts) on Nov 6, 2017 at 7:20am PST

In addition to the jolly decor, Disney World has also begun to stock its shops with all things holiday, debuting new Christmas ornaments, home decor, clothing and much more. The season’s festive popcorn bucket has even made an appearance already, this year taking the form of an adorable Pluto in his best Christmas sweater.

Who else thinks this new holiday Pluto popcorn 🍿 bucket is amazing! LIKE and FOLLOW us on our daily Disney Adventures 💖✨💖✨👍 A post shared by WDWKingdom.com (@wdwkingdom) on Nov 6, 2017 at 6:21am PST

Evidently, Disney fans don’t mind the very early start to the season: Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas party is already sold out for opening night. However, the party is just one of many events, shows, character meet-and-greets, meals and fireworks spectaculars that make the season special at the Disney parks. If you’re spending the holidays in Orlando and want to make sure you get it all done, Disney World is even offering an ultimate Christmas package this year, full of exclusive experiences, for the merriest of guests.

For anyone interested in taking a behind-the-scenes look at how the annual holiday transformation takes place, Disney is also giving a few exclusive backstage tours that let guests peak behind the magic.