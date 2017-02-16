Christina El Moussa Calls Filming Flip or Flop 'a Breeze' Despite Ongoing Divorce from Ex Tarek

It’s been smooth sailing for the crew of HGTV’s hit show Flip or Flop.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Christina El Moussa thanked the “amazing crew” she and estranged husband Tarek share on the home renovation show for their hard work on season 7.

“I’ve never met a group of more positive, fun-loving, funny… all around amazing guys … filming 7 seasons of #FlipOrFlop has been a breeze because of them. I [heart emoji] each and every one of you,” she wrote alongside a photo of the smiling crew.

I've never met a group of more positive, fun-loving, funny… all around amazing guys… filming 7 seasons of #FlipOrFlop has been a breeze because of them. I ❤️ each and every one of you. @hgtv A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Feb 15, 2017 at 2:56pm PST

The El Moussas, who continue to work together amid their relationship issues, made their first joint public appearance on Friday at the 2017 Investor Summit in Las Vegas since they announced their divorce in December.

Fun event at #successpath #investor #summit … great meeting our students ❤ A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Feb 10, 2017 at 6:21pm PST

Me and #christina on the #big #stage having #fun and teaching folks how to #flip #houses!! #goodtimes #lovespeakingtogether A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Feb 10, 2017 at 5:57pm PST

In late January, a source told PEOPLE that Tarek and Christina “are very much committed and want to continue to work together and continue the show.”

Aside from keeping up their hit show, the former couple, who wed in 2009, continue to co-parent their two children: 1-year-old son Brayden and 6-year-old daughter Taylor.