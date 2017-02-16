Christina El Moussa Calls Filming Flip or Flop 'a Breeze' Despite Ongoing Divorce from Ex Tarek

It’s been smooth sailing for the crew of HGTV’s hit show Flip or Flop.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Christina El Moussa thanked the “amazing crew” she and estranged husband Tarek share on the home renovation show for their hard work on season 7.
“I’ve never met a group of more positive, fun-loving, funny… all around amazing guys … filming 7 seasons of #FlipOrFlop has been a breeze because of them. I [heart emoji] each and every one of you,” she wrote alongside a photo of the smiling crew.
The El Moussas, who continue to work together amid their relationship issues, made their first joint public appearance on Friday at the 2017 Investor Summit in Las Vegas since they announced their divorce in December.
In late January, a source told PEOPLE that Tarek and Christina “are very much committed and want to continue to work together and continue the show.”
Aside from keeping up their hit show, the former couple, who wed in 2009, continue to co-parent their two children: 1-year-old son Brayden and 6-year-old daughter Taylor.