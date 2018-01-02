Christina El Moussa Spends New Year's with a New Man: See Her Bike Date with Ant Anstead

Is Christina El Moussa cruising into a new relationship?

The Flip or Flop designer, 34, who announced her split from husband of seven years and HGTV costar, Tarek El Moussa, 36, in December 2016, shared a photo on Instagram on New Year’s Day showing her riding bikes alongside British TV presenter Ant Anstead, 38.

“Congrats to this guy @ant_anstead His show, #WheelerDealers airs in the UK today!” she wrote alongside the selfie, snapped by Anstead.

Christina also posted an inspirational quote possibly alluding to the start of a new relationship: “And suddenly you know . . . It’s time to start something new and trust the magic of a new beginning.” She captioned the post, “New year, New beginnings!! 2018 is going to be a great year filled with new experiences, challenges and blessings. Excited for the next chapter.”

The pair both shared social media posts from Newport Beach, California, over the holiday week. Christina posted a photo of herself holding a champagne flute, while Anstead uploaded the video below, noting his New Year’s Eve boat ride in the Orange County town was the “perfect end of a tough year.”

Anstead, who is best known in Britain as the host of the Channel 4 series For the Love of Cars, split from his wife, Louise, in July.

“Despite the fact I am usually a very private person, I do feel the need to let my friends and followers know that Lou and I have been separated since July,” he wrote in a tweet posted in October. Adding, “Our kids remain 100% our priority and it’s for that reason we would rather you heard it here first.”

Christina recently parted ways with boyfriend Doug Spedding, as the latter entered rehab for addiction issues.