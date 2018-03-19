Christina El Moussa Shares Details of Date Night with New Boyfriend Ant Anstead

Christina El Moussa‘s romance with Ant Anstead may be heating up, but their latest date night was on ice.

The couple, who first shared their relationship publicly in January, attended an Anaheim Ducks hockey game with friends on Sunday. Both shared cute snaps from the arena.

“Date night at the Ducks,” Anstead, 38, who stars in the Discovery UK series Wheelers and Dealers, captioned a video in his Instagram Stories.

RELATED: Tarek El Moussa Buys New House ‘Within Hours’ of Seeing It, Saying It’s for Kids, Taylor and Brayden

Ant Anstead Instagram

In her own Stories, the Flip or Flop host, 34, shared a snap of her and Anstead’s feet, showing off their matching socks decorated in the team’s vintage Mighty Ducks logo.”Different seats… same socks,” she captioned the photo.

A day earlier, El Moussa celebrated St. Patrick’s Day by posting a kissy selfie with the California-based Brit as they walked down a beachfront boardwalk. “Luckiest. @Ant_anstead you are #magical,” she wrote alongside the snap, adding a heart and shamrock emoji.

A source confirmed El Moussa and Anstead’s relationship to PEOPLE in January, a little over a year after the realtor and interior decorator announced her split from husband of seven years and HGTV costar, Tarek El Moussa, 36, in December 2016. She previously dated businessman Doug Spedding, but the couple parted ways when he entered rehabilitation for addiction issues in October.

RELATED: Christina El Moussa Has a New Job that Could Make Ex Tarek Her Professional Rival

Christina shared a photo on Instagram on New Year’s Day showing her riding bikes alongside Anstead. “Congrats to this guy @ant_anstead His show, #WheelerDealers airs in the UK today!” she wrote of the selfie.

Anstead, who is best known in Britain as the host of the Channel 4 series For the Love of Cars, split from his wife, Louise, in July.