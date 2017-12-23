Christina El Moussa is busily preparing for the Christmas holidays but hasn’t forgotten to give back to her community.

The Flip or Flop star served meals Friday morning at the Los Angeles Mission along with her pastor, Tim Storey, in Downtown Los Angeles.

The mother of two said “giving back is very important to me, especially during the holiday season. I want to show my children the importance of donating our time and energy to help those in need.”

Christina El Moussa and her children, [left to right] Brayden and Taylor. Jana Cruder

El Moussa is also planning a party for the holidays and spending time with those she loves.

“I’m so excited for Christmas this year! I’m having a party at my house and my best friend and sister are cooking for friends and family,” she said.

And what would Christmas be without her favorite tradition? El Moussa said she enjoys spending time with her children the most while partaking in festivities she did as a child.

“Putting out cookies and milk for Santa with [daughter] Taylor is so fun, she loves to take a bit out of the cookies before Santa comes,” she said. “Watching Tay and Bray [Brayden, her son] wake up on Christmas morning is such a special moment — watching them light up and get so excited, I can’t wait!”

El Moussa’s children will also be spending the holidays with the star’s ex Tarek El Moussa, who she split with last year.

Both of them shared emotionally charges posts in November about how they bounced back from their separation separately.

Couldn't agree more. #keepthefaith A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Nov 14, 2017 at 8:52pm PST

“You do not get to choose the events that come your way nor the sorrows that interrupt your life,” read an excerpt from the pastor David Crosby’s book Your Pain is Changing You, shared by Christina. “They will likely be a surprise to you, catching you off guard and unprepared. You may hold your head in your hands and lament your weak condition and wonder what you ought to do.”

Tarek shared a quote from Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, reading, “Rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life.”

“This quote really stood out to me,” Tarek wrote in an in-depth message to his followers. “We’ve all faced obstacles and for many, they were so horrific they hit the lowest point of their life with no future in sight….when you are at the bottom you feel nothing but pain, misery, and despair.” In addition to his pending divorce, the star has battled cancer twice.