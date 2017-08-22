How Christina El Moussa's Split from Ex Tarek Has Changed Her: 'If Something's on My Mind, You’re Gonna Know'

Christina El Moussa‘s life has drastically changed in the past year.

In a new interview with GoodHousekeeping.com, the Flip of Flop star opens up about her reality following her split from Tarek El Moussa.

“If something is on my mind, you’re gonna know,” Christina, 34, shares. “Because me and Tarek lost that communication, completely, and it’s so hard to get it back once it’s gone.”

The former couple quietly separated in May 2016 following a bizarre incident involving a gun and revealed in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE in December that they had split.

Last week, Christina submitted her divorce documents citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split from Tarek, 35, and requested joint legal and physical custody of their children: daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 2.

Christina also requested spousal support from Tarek and asked the court to terminate his spousal support request that was filed along with his divorce petition in January and that he be responsible for all legal costs she incurs as part of the divorce proceedings.

Since the split, Christina, who continues to star on the hit HGTV series with Tarek as the divorce proceeds, has found romance with businessman Doug Spedding.

“I’m very spiritual, and I believe in things happening for a reason,” she tells the publication of running into her old flame this past spring. “It just felt right.”

In March, Tarek — who moved out of his family’s Yorba Linda, California, home last summer and now lives in Newport Beach — told PEOPLE he’s currently splitting custody of Taylor and Brayden “pretty much 50-50” with Christina, and said the divorce has been an “adjustment” for the entire family.

“[Taylor]’s very open and honest with her feelings,” Christina says of how her eldest child is dealing with the split. At one point, she recalls Taylor telling her, ” ‘I think you and Daddy are happier apart.’ ”

Though Christina has become accustomed to the spotlight, she says the public’s perception of her might be slightly off.

“I think most people see me as a glamorous type of person, and at the end of the day I’m more just a low-key mom,” she tells GoodHousekeeping.com.

As the duo continues to co-parent and film their show together, the likelihood of reconciling seems far-fetched, despite pressure from family to do so.

“In the end, it’s mine and Tarek’s decision, and only ours,” says Christina.