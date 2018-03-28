Christina El Moussa is crushing on the birthday boy!

The Flip or Flop star, 34, and her new British boyfriend Ant Anstead have had a whirlwind romance since first showing off their relationship in January. On Wednesday, the mom of two took her sweet sentiments up a notch in a heartfelt message for the U.K. TV personality’s special day.

“At the end of 2017 I was lucky enough to be introduced to this guy through a mutual friend,” she wrote. “He has already grounded me in so many ways and I’m so grateful for him.”

She continued with a detailed run-down of her favorite qualities, topping off the list was his relationship with her kids, Taylor, 7, and Brayden, 2, who she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa.

Anstead “is an amazing dad to his children and also great with mine, driven and talented, humble and kind, patient and a great listener, fun and hilarious, spiritual and to top it all off he’s hot AF,” she said. “Happy 39th birthday gorgeous.”

The TV host power couple are celebrating Anstead’s milestone with a trip to South Africa, which is stop number two on their international vacation. They spent the last week in London getting to know Anstead’s “old stomping grounds,” visiting the Queen and cuddling up outside of their hotel.

According to their Instagram stories, they’ve since said “Hello” to South Africa, stopping for a photo before officially jetting off.

“Wheels up with my birthday boy,” El Moussa captioned one snap. Anstead shared the same picture writing, “From BIG plane to little plane.”

Although El Moussa is donning a sweatshirt that reads, “I (heart) London,” her loyalty might change on this second leg of their romantic getaway.