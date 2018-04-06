Christina El Moussa and Boyfriend Ant Anstead Bring Their Children Together for a Hockey Game

It was family night at the hockey game for this new couple!

Christina El Moussa and her new British boyfriend Ant Anstead blended their families together at a hockey game in Orange County, California, on Wednesday.

The pair enjoyed a night out with her daughter, Taylor, and Anstead’s son, Archie. Clearly having a blast, the Flip or Flop star, 34, took to her Instagram Story to share a few photos from the evening.

In one post, the reality star is seen holding 7-year-old Taylor — who she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa — as the mother-daughter duo smiles for the camera.

“#GoDucks playoffs here we come,” El Moussa, who also shares 2-year-old son Brayden with Tarek, captioned the photo.

In another snap, Anstead and his son are all smiles as they pose for a picture in the stands. “BOOM!!!” El Moussa wrote along with a duck emoji. “Ducks make The play offs!”

Ant Antstead and his son Ant Antstead/Instagram

El Moussa and Anstead have had a whirlwind romance since first going public with their relationship at the end of last year. Last month, the pair celebrated Anstead’s birthday with an international vacation, making stops in South Africa and London.

“At the end of 2017 I was lucky enough to be introduced to this guy through a mutual friend,” El Moussa wrote in an Instagram post for his birthday. “He has already grounded me in so many ways and I’m so grateful for him.”

She continued with a detailed run-down of her favorite qualities, topping off the list was his relationship with her kids.

Anstead “is an amazing dad to his children and also great with mine, driven and talented, humble and kind, patient and a great listener, fun and hilarious, spiritual and to top it all off he’s hot AF,” she said. “Happy 39th birthday gorgeous.”

The Flip or Flop designer announced her split from husband of seven years and HGTV costar, Tarek in December 2016.

Anstead, who is best known in Britain as the host of the Channel 4 series For the Love of Cars, split from his wife, Louise, in July.