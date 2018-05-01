Christina El Moussa and her boyfriend Ant Anstead are lucky and in love.

The Flip or Flop star and her British boyfriend are celebrating their six-month anniversary, which she credits to “fate, timing and some really good luck.”

In a tribute post on Instagram Monday, Anstead, 39, posted a sweet photo of the couple — cuddled up on a bench under a flower-adorned wooden arch — with a loving caption.

“What an amazing six months it’s been with this lady!!! Where has the time flown! I’ve loved every second I spend with her! She totally gets me (which is rare) and we have done so so much in such a short time!” he wrote about El Moussa.

“[Christina] is a proper travel buddy! With an amazing sense of humour and gets my British sarcasm (also rare). Timing is weird! Very weird in a great way! A VERY great way!” he continued. “Looking forward to the next chapter #Act2 ❤🔥🔥🇬🇧🇺🇸#HMF x x x.”

In addition to liking the post, El Moussa, 34, left a cute caption, which read, “Fate, timing and some really good luck .. can’t wait for the next 6 months and all the adventures in store.”

Anstead also took the time to reply to a commenter who asked about El Moussa’s working relationship with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares two children — daughter, Taylor, 7, and son Brayden, 2 — and continues to star alongside on Flip or Flop.

“Isn’t it weird that she is still on TV with her ex?” the user asked.

“Not at all! What truly inspiring professionals they both are! Hats off to them,” Anstead wrote in reply.

At the end of March, the mom of two posted a heartfelt message for the U.K. TV personality’s birthday.

“At the end of 2017 I was lucky enough to be introduced to this guy through a mutual friend,” she wrote about Anstead. “He has already grounded me in so many ways and I’m so grateful for him.”

She continued with a detailed run-down of her favorite qualities, topping off the list was his relationship with her kids.

Anstead “is an amazing dad to his children and also great with mine, driven and talented, humble and kind, patient and a great listener, fun and hilarious, spiritual and to top it all off he’s hot AF,” she said. “Happy 39th birthday gorgeous.”