Christina El Moussa and British Boyfriend Ant Anstead Show Some PDA on London Vacation

Christina El Moussa may be looking at a career change after her visit to London.

The Flip or Flop star is currently exploring the city with her new British beau, Ant Anstead, and the trip seems to have inspired a new occupation for the mom of three.

“Just another day visiting the Queen,” the HGTV star, 34, says in a video of the pair enjoying a bicycle taxi ride in the city center. When Anstead points out, “I thought you were the queen?,” she quickly replies, “I am.”

The TV personality and mechanic, who is well known in the U.K. for appearing on the series For the Love of Cars, clearly knows how to keep his new lady happy. He added the video to his own Instagram Stories captioning it “Queen of America” with an American flag emoji and “diva.”

The interior decorator-real estate agent may be royalty in the eyes of her man, but it’s Anstead who got the celeb treatment on the trip.

While recording a video message from their open-air transport, he waves to the police motorcycles driving by, calling them “a police escort” before yelling “Hey, chaps!” To his surprise one of the officers recognizes him and responds “Hey, Ant!”

The couple, who revealed their relationship in January, have been playing tourists in the city, checking out the famous guards outside Buckingham Palace, taking in the formal gardens nearby and indulging in the not-so-traditional English meal of pizza and champagne in bed at the five-star Stoke Park Country Club Spa and Hotel.

“Pizza and @veuveclicquot in bed at my new fav hotel . . . yes please,” El Moussa wrote in her Stories. Anstead also showed off the couple’s room, “The Bridget Jones suite @stokepark.”

The pair, who both recently separated from their spouses — El Moussa in December 2016 and Anstead in July 2017 — haven’t been shy about showing some PDA in public. They were photographed getting cozy outside their hotel last week, and El Moussa shared a snap of them kissing nearby on Monday. “When the angels light you up,” she captioned the intimate photo.

The TV stars took their relationship public with a photo shared on her Instagram showing them going for a bike ride in Newport Beach, California, near where they both reside, shortly after New Years. El Moussa finalized her divorce from ex Tarek, with whom she shares two children — daughter Taylor, 7, and son Brayden, 2 — and still stars alongside on Flip or Flop, later that month.