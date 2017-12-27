Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Spent Over Eight Excruciating Hours on a 'Flight to Nowhere'

Holiday travel can be a total nightmare — just ask Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

The superstar couple spent over 8 hours on Tuesday trapped on an All Nippon Airways Tokyo-bound flight, landing, it turns out, where they first began: Los Angeles.

According to the airline, the plane — which had departed Los Angeles International Airport at 11:36 a.m. local time Tuesday and returned at 7:33 p.m., CNN reported — made a U-turn 4 hours into the 11-hour trip after discovering that one of its 226 passengers had boarded the wrong flight.

“During the flight, the cabin crew became aware that one of the passengers boarded the incorrect flight and notified the pilot,” ANA said in a statement, ABC News reported. “As part of the airline’s security procedure, the pilot in command decided to return to the originating airport, where the passenger was disembarked.”

“ANA is researching the situation currently to determine how the passenger boarded the flight,” it added. “We take great pride providing exemplary customer service, and on this flight we failed to do so.”

Of course, by the time ANA’s statements went wide, most of the world knew what had happened thanks to Teigen and her widely-popular Twitter account. The cookbook author and Lip Sync Battle personality live-tweeted every second of the ordeal as it unfolded in real time.

“A flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isn’t supposed to be on this plane. Why…why do we all gotta go back, I do not know,” she wrote, kicking off the tweet-storm.

When she was informed of what happened, Teigen used her dry wit to spice up the situation — even admitting that the experience was worth it for the story alone.

“Lmao after all this I will have spent 8 hours on a flight to nowhere,” Teigen said. “Like we were all just havin’ a great time up here flyin’ in the sky watching Gran Torino time to go home now.”

“I don’t know why I’m not more upset about this. The pleasure I get out of the story is worth more to me than a direct flight to Tokyo,” she added.

As the ANA flight returned to La La Land, Teigen’s mood shifted. “I won’t be able to sleep until I know how this person figured out they were on the wrong flight,” she wrote. “That’s all I ask. 150 people have been majorly inconvenienced, please, just tell me.”

“Why did we all get punished for this one person’s mistake?” she wondered. “Why not just land in Tokyo and send the other person back? How is this the better idea, you ask? We all have the same questions.”

Teigen continued: “They keep saying the person had a United ticket. We are on ANA. So basically the boarding pass scanner is just a beedoop machine that makes beedoop noises that register to nowhere.”

Upon landing at LAX again, Teigen said the plane was brought to a secure area and passengers were questioned by police. The final flight time according to Teigen? 8 hours and 20 minutes.

Once she found her way back to LAX, Teigen and Legend were fed ramen and brought to a lounge where they found some salvation in a television airing Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“I have been moved to a room with Bravo. Clearly the authorities are trying to keep me quiet so I don’t BLOW THE LID OFF THIS ‘SITCH’ ‘ she joked.

“I’m in a room with water and a tv!” she also said, later explaining that she was only using the word “room” for dramatics sake. “The government is using Real Housewives to keep me quiet !!!!!!”

Teigen, Legend and the other passengers on board were redirected to other flights, one of which the stars boarded early Wednesday.

“Getting on another flight now oh bless,” Teigen wrote around 1 a.m. local time, explaining that she and Legend were going to Japan for “New Years Eve and sushi.”

“Taking off!!!” she added later. “Please don’t be the same menu please don’t be the same menu.”