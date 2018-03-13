Chrissy Teigen Almost Shared Diddy's Netflix History with the World After He Forgot to Log Out

Chrissy Teigen is no Netflix snitch.

The supermodel did Sean “Diddy” Combs a solid on Wednesday, when presented with the opportunity to reveal all his binge watching secrets.

“@Diddy hey @johnlegend and I had the same rental after you and I logged you out of your Netflix and didn’t look at your history because that’s just the kind of people we are,” she wrote in a tweet to the hip-hop mogul.

It seems Teigen, Legend and daughter Luna checked into the same vacation rental home that the Ciroc founder had stayed in. Luckily, her respect for Combs beat out her urge to snoop — and her tendency to share her often hilarious travel tales on Twitter. She signed her tweet, “[Love] to you and Cassie.”

While the Lip Sync Battle co-host, who is expecting her second child — a boy! — in June, didn’t reveal where the property she refers to is located, the family has been traveling in China in the last week. After touching down in Shenzhen, they headed to Hong Kong.

After recovering from their jet lag, the trio visited Hong Kong Disneyland. where 22-month-old Luna donned a Belle-inspired dress and took a ride on It’s a Small World with her parents.