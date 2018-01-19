Chris Rock Sells $3.35 Million Brooklyn Carriage House He's Owned Since His SNL Days

Chris Rock is making a fresh start — in his real estate portfolio.

The comedian, 52, is letting go of a huge townhouse in Brooklyn’s rapidly gentrifying Clinton Hill neighborhood. The house, listed with Douglas Elliman, sold for $3.35 million in September and the sale was first reported by 6sqft this week. The 3,700-square-foot property, which Rock put on the market in May, went for $500,000 below the original asking price of $3.85 million.

RELATED: Ellen Pompeo Lists Just-Completed ‘Modern Barn’ in the Hamptons for $3.8 Million

courtesy Douglas Elliman

The gutted interior of the Beaux-Arts building boasts a loft-like style with exposed beams and brick walls. It has flexible space for two or three bedrooms and boasts two features rare in New York City: a two-car garage, and outdoor space in the form of a roof patio and ground-level terrace.

WATCH THIS: Grab Your Checkbook! The Most Expensive Home in America Hits the Market for $250 Million

Rock purchased the home in 1994, shortly after departing Saturday Night Live, but has rented it out since 1996, according to the New York Post. The paper notes it was last listed in July 2013 asking $7,950 a month, but has since reached prices of $15,000 per month.

RELATED: Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker Sell Custom North Carolina Lake House for $2.35 Million After Just 5 Years

The standup, who split from his wife of 18 years, Malaak Compton-Rock in 2014, was born in South Carolina but grew up in Brooklyn. His former CBS sitcom Everybody Hates Chris was based on his childhood in the neighborhood of Bedford-Styvesant, adjacent to Clinton Hill. The actor’s primary residence, however, is in New Jersey.