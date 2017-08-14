Travel

Chris Hemsworth and His Abs Had 'One of the Best Weekends Ever' on Great Barrier Reef Birthday Trip

See every shot from his 34th birthday getaway with wife Elsa Pataky and friends

Chris Hemsworth's Great Barrier Reef Getaway

Chris Hemsworth had “one of the best weekends ever” celebrating his 34th birthday with wife Elsa Pataky, 41, and friends at the Great Barrier Reef. The group stayed at the private island resort, Orpheus Island Lodge, and celebrated with rock climbing, water sports and lots of beachy swimsuit pics.

The actor shows off his abs while Pataky dons a chic black one piece as they welcome their Australian weekend. “Happy birthday to my koala bear!!” Pataky wrote in a post on her Instagram. “Love you always and forever!!”

Hemsworth and Pataky, who married in 2010 and have three children together, daughter, India Rose, 5, and twin sons, Tristan and Sasha, 3, worked a paddle boarding session into their weekend getaway. The resort also offers diving and snorkeling, fishing and cruises from which guests can explore the sights.

Hemsworth says “cheers” to charter aircraft company AVMIN for setting up a jet and helicopter ride for his birthday crew.

The Australia native and his model-actress wife showed off their rock solid climbing moves with a cliffside photoshoot.

“If you haven’t been then add it to the long list of amazing places to see in OZ,” the Thor actor says of his adventure-filled home away from home. “It’s a must!”

Hemsworth and Pataky’s suite included stunning oceanfront views from the comfort of their private infinity pool.

They also showed off their fun (and fiery) side while posing on the dock outside their room.

Hemsworth has a serious moment, while Pataky climbs aboard their boat. 

Hemsworth throws up the official surfer’s hand signal, the shaka sign, as they cruise around Australia in a helicopter.

All that sunshine can wear a guy out! Here, Hemsworth and his wife catch some Zs aboard their private ride.

