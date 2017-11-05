Bye, Paycheck! Fans Are Going Crazy for Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Home Collection at Target

There was no sleeping in this Sunday for Fixer Upper fans.

Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ Hearth and Hand with Magnolia line arrived in Target stores, meaning those eager to get their hands on the collaboration were up bright and early.

Even the creators were cruising the aisles of Target as soon as doors opened. Chip shared a photo on Twitter of himself laying in a tent set up in front of the store.

“Being first in line for the launch of # HearthandHand with Magnolia is about to pay off big time. Only 10 more minutes..” he captioned the post.

Once inside, the couple had a bit of fun with Chip taking a ride in a shopping cart pushed by Joanna.

“Today’s the day! Hearth & Hand with Magnolia is now available at Target stores and on their website!” Joanna captioned the silly Instagram video. “We’ve had so much fun designing this line and can’t wait for you to see it.”

Fans were just as excited to see the merchandise, with many tweeting about their late-night online shopping or previewing the collection.

“It’s 11PM on a Saturday night and I’m legit only staying awake to buy # HearthandHand stuff online @ Target,” wrote one shopper, adding the hashtags “ # adulting” and “ # wildnight.”

Another wrote, “Just spent my entire paycheck(s) on the new # HearthandHand collection @ Target. I can sleep in peace now. # WalletForgiveMe”

One Twitter user shared a screenshot of her phone, which had several alarms set up starting at 2:50 a.m. to ensure she was wide awake in time to shop.

Just a few hours after the launch, items were already being re-sold on eBay for several times their list price.

The collaboration includes over 300 items ranging from dishware to an adorable dollhouse.

“I love everything about this collection and truly believe it embodies the spirit of Magnolia,” Joanna wrote in a post on Target’s website. Although the holiday products are ideal for anyone looking to add a little seasonal sparkle, it’s the everyday pieces that top the must-have list for the HGTV star, including woven table linens and ceramic pitchers.

Though the Gaineses are stepping away from their hit TV show, they’ll be staying busy producing a number of product lines, publishing another book, and running their Waco, Texas–based empire.