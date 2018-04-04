Chip & Joanna Gaines Give a Last Farewell on Fixer Upper Finale: 'I'm Not Crying, You're Crying'

Chip and Joanna Gaines bid their farewells on Tuesday night’s last episode of Fixer Upper.

The two closed one chapter of their lives with sweet social media posts as their last episode aired. Chip, 43, tweeted before the episode began, “Jo and I can’t believe we’re watching the last episode of #FixerUpper Who’s watching with us?”

He followed it with several other tweets, including, “Last #demoday I’m not crying, you’re crying. #FixerUpper”.

“And that’s a wrap! #FixerUpper family we are forever grateful for your support over the last 5 seasons. Don’t worry.. you can always find us here @magnolia in Waco!”

Jo and I can’t believe we’re watching the last episode of #FixerUpper Who’s watching with us? — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) April 4, 2018

And that’s a wrap! #FixerUpper family we are forever grateful for your support over the last 5 seasons. Don’t worry.. you can always find us here @magnolia in Waco! — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) April 4, 2018

Joanna also tweeted, “We love you guys!!! Thank you for being a part of this journey with us. What a ride… #FixerUpper @hgtv @HighNoonEnt.”

We love you guys!!! Thank you for being a part of this journey with us. What a ride… #FixerUpper @hgtv @HighNoonEnt — Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines) April 4, 2018

RELATED: 16 Goofy, Sweet and So-Chip-and-Jo Moments We’re Going to Miss Now that Fixer Upper Is Ending

Tuesday’s episode was bittersweet but full of fun surprises, including a special guest by Mike Herrera, the frontman for MxPx, and his wife, Holli.

Chip and Joanna Gaines Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic

Unable to contain his excitement, Chip seemed over the moon to meet Herrera, saying, “I’m fangirling. I just want y’all to know, I’m a huge fan and I think y’all are gorgeous.”

WATCH THIS: PEOPLE Exclusive! Chip & Joanna Gaines Reveal the Real Story Behind Their Decision to End ‘Fixer Upper’

Alongside their kids, Chip recalled his first date with Joanna, saying it had ties to their famous Magnolia tree.

“You know what’s interesting about a magnolia tree?” He asked them. “One of mama and I’s first dates, I climbed up a magnolia tree and I pulled her off a magnolia bloom and I gave it to her.”

Fans of the Gaines now have spinoff, Behind the Design, to look forward to. It premieres Tuesday, April 10, and will dig deeper into how Joanna transforms her previously dilapidated properties into stunning farmhouse-inspired homes.