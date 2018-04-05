Chip and Joanna Gaines are welcoming a new kid into their family – aside from their baby boy, who is due later this year.

This new kid is a little furrier, with the pair surprising their four children with a black baby goat on Wednesday.

Joanna announced the arrival of the newest member of the Gaines clan by sharing a photo of her youngest daughter, Emmie Kay, cradling the small farm animal in her arms.

“Chip woke the kids up this morning with this sweet baby goat… cutest wake up call ever! @chipgaines#magnoliafarms,” Joanna captioned the photo.

The new addition comes just one day after the couple said goodbye to their HGTV show Fixer Upper after five seasons.

The two closed one chapter of their lives with sweet social media posts as their last episode aired. Chip, 43, tweeted before the episode began, “Jo and I can’t believe we’re watching the last episode of #FixerUpper Who’s watching with us?”

Jo and I can’t believe we’re watching the last episode of #FixerUpper Who’s watching with us? — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) April 4, 2018

He followed it with several other tweets, including, “Last #demoday I’m not crying, you’re crying. #FixerUpper”.

“And that’s a wrap! #FixerUpper family we are forever grateful for your support over the last 5 seasons. Don’t worry.. you can always find us here @magnolia in Waco!”

Fans of the Gaines now have spinoff, Behind the Design, to look forward to. It premieres Tuesday, April 10, and will dig deeper into how Joanna transforms her previously dilapidated properties into stunning farmhouse-inspired homes.