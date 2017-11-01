Chip Gaines Wants to 'Try to Make Some More Babies' with Wife Joanna Now That Fixer Upper Is Ending

Chip and Joanna Gaines are putting family first. But are the Fixer Upper stars looking to expand their brood, too?

“We had four babies right before the show started, and then we’ve had zero babies since the show started,” Chip, 42, told Houston ABC affiliate, KTRK. Now that the Gaineses have announced the upcoming fifth season of Fixer Upper will be its last, Chip is eager to get back to growing his family. “For me, I’m really excited to go back and try to maybe . . . try to make some more babies,” he said.

But Joanna, 39, isn’t exactly on board, adding, “Maybe . . . We have different answers.”

The couple seem to have swapped opinions on the subject in the last few months. Back in June, Joanna told PEOPLE, “I would love another baby — or twins! The kids are always asking me, ‘Mom, can you have another baby?’ But Chip thinks we’re done.”

Though the Gaineses will still be producing a number of product lines, publishing another book, and running their Waco, Texas–based empire, they’ll no doubt have a little more privacy than in recent years — something they and their children (Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 7) are looking forward to.

“[The kids] would ask, ‘Mom and Dad, do you guys have to film again today? When is this going to be over?” Chip explained in October. “The kids were so young when we started,” Joanna added. “Fast-forward to today and our oldest is almost a teenager — they’re all growing up so quickly.”

The couple have also expressed that they want their children to have a life away from the national spotlight their fame has drawn. “They’re so young, and we want to give them the chance to have a normal childhood,” Joanna told PEOPLE in September. “Family is the most important thing in the world.”