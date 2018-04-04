Chip Gaines Shares Sweet Throwback Photo of His 4 Kids from Their Final Time on Fixer Upper

Longtime viewers of Fixer Upper have seen Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ four children grow up in front of their eyes as they’ve made multiple appearances throughout five seasons.

And ahead of the series finale on Tuesday, the soon-to-be father of five adorably recalled the last time his sons Drake, 12, and Duke, 9, and daughters Ella, 11, and Emmie Kay, 7, helped swing a hammer — and ham it up with their dad — on screen.

“We take #Demoday seriously in this family. I love my crew! #FixerUpper,” Chip captioned the throwback photo of the family’s final demo day on Twitter and Instagram.

In the photo, the siblings proudly stand next to their punctured drywall dents in age order as each opening was marked with their names.

The sweet family moment also made it on the final episode as Chip tells viewers: “As if this demo day couldn’t get any better, Jo’s decided to drop the kids off after school to do a little demo with their old man.”

Missing from the picture was mom Joanna and her baby bump.

In addition to sharing her final farewell with Fixer Upper fans, the pregnant star also wrote a letter on her blog.

“If you would have told me that I’d end this season of the show pregnant with our fifth baby, I would’ve laughed,” said Joanna, who announced she was expecting in January, two months before revealing she and Chip will be welcoming a baby boy.

Chip Gaines with sons Drake, 12, and Duke, 9, and daughters Ella, 11, and Emmie Kay, 7

“The best thing about all of this is the excitement that my kids have shown for their new baby brother. Since I had our first four babies so close to one another, none of them actually remember me being pregnant,” the mother-to-be revealed, adding that “pregnancy has been so fun” because she loves to “take naps and eat” this time around.

“They love my growing belly (and boy is it growing), and they cannot wait to meet him. I truly believe this baby is a gift from God for our family in this season,” she said.

“The entire Fixer Upper opportunity as a whole, life has a way of surprising us. With our little ones getting bigger, we had this gut feeling that it was time to step back and focus on them and our businesses here in Waco, Texas. And although that’s why we thought we decided to step away from the show, we now realize with this little one on the way that there was a bigger plan in place for us all along,” the Magnolia Table cookbook author concluded.

The final episode of Fixer Upper airs Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. EST on HGTV.