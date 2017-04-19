Chip Gaines Has a Sweet Message for Wife, Joanna, on her Birthday: 'Watching You Do Your Thing Is One of My Greatest Joys'

Get ready to say “awww.”

Chip and Joanna Gaines are already HGTV’s cutest couple, but Chip took it up a notch today when he posted this sweet message for his wife’s 39th birthday.

“Jo, you are the best at everything you do,” he writes. “Watching you do your thing is one of my greatest joys.”

He continues, “You are fascinating in every way, and like the rest of the world…I can’t wait to see what’s next. Happy birthday young lady!”

Chip isn’t the only well wisher on the HGTV star’s big day, either. The team at the couple’s Magnolia Market in Waco, Texas also gave a shoutout to their boss lady with this video of Joanna showing off her dance moves.

Happy birthday, Jo! We sure are thankful to have the best boss around! Be sure to wish @joannagaines a happy birthday today! #hbdjo A post shared by Magnolia (@magnolia) on Apr 19, 2017 at 6:23am PDT

Executive producer of Fixer Upper Michael Matsumoto — who recently received a Chip and Jo renovation of his own when they transformed a $12,000 shack into a stunning family home — celebrated Joanna with this, erm, stunning selfie.

Happy birthday @joannagaines. You are an inspiration to work with. Blessed are those, like me, who call you their friend. A post shared by Michael Matsumoto (@matsumoto818) on Apr 19, 2017 at 6:42am PDT

“You are an inspiration to work with,” he writes. “Blessed are those, like me, who call you their friend.”

In honor of the leader of all things shiplap, the maker of dream homes, the ultimate lady boss, HGTV queen Joanna Gaines' birthday ❤️ #hbdjo A post shared by Coral Alicia Casias (@coralacasias) on Apr 19, 2017 at 7:32am PDT

And then, of course, there are the fans like this one who are eager to remind Joanna that she is the “HGTV queen,” and we couldn’t agree more. Happy birthday, Jo!