Chip Gaines Says There's 'No Such Thing as a "Perfect Marriage"' in Valentine's Message to Joanna

Love isn’t a fantasy for Chip Gaines.

The Fixer Upper star and his wife Joanna — who are expecting their fifth child together — are clearly #couplesgoals in the hearts of their fans, but the famous contractor isn’t shy about revealing the true secret to their sweet success.

“No such thing as a ‘perfect marriage,’” he writes in a Valentine’s Day tweet. “For me, it’s always been simple: commitment.”

He continues, “Every morning I wake up committed, and pray that she chooses the same. And so today, again, I choose my beautiful bride. To have and to hold…til death do us part. #HappyValentinesDay sweet girl!”

The couple have often showed how they follow this mantra to keep their marriage strong, most recently in their announcement in September that they’d be ending their hit HGTV show after its fifth season to spend more time with their family, and to keep their own relationship on track.

“We gave everything we had to this show — the beautiful homes and those sweet families — but this just felt like the right time to catch our breath for a bit,” Joanna told PEOPLE in October.

Now the parents of Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 7, are focused on welcoming their new member of the Gaines clan and building their home improvement empire.

“We have the chance to regroup and refresh and find out in two years, thank God we stopped and gave each other time and energy and loved our family more than we would’ve had the resources to do otherwise,” Joanna added. “Hopefully that will pay dividends down the road.”