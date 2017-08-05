Chip Gaines Says He and Jo Will ‘Never’ Break Up After Alleged Rumors of a Split

Chip Gaines has a message for anyone who think’s the Fixer Upper dream team is going to split.

When a Twitter user posted a comment claiming she was “sick of these ‘stories’ claiming @joannagaines and @chippergaines breaking up,” Gaines responded to the tweet with a short and sweet reply: It “won’t ever happen.”

While it was unclear what the source of the alleged breakup was, the couple (who have been married since 2003) has appeared to be going strong in their family lives both on and off the screen.

The couple recently opened up to PEOPLE for a July cover story about the challenges of making their home improvement enterprise a success.

I'm so sick of these "stories" claiming @joannagaines and @chippergaines breaking up. Leave this couple alone they are wonderful together — Rose #BGN #SPNFamily (@Liason_TRTN) August 5, 2017

Won't ever happen.. you can take that to the bank! #loveOfMyLife https://t.co/tK3kkT6k3e — Chip Gaines (@chippergaines) August 5, 2017

“Nothing has come easy,” Chip said. “We’ve worked so hard to have this beautiful family and this farm — it really does seem like the American dream you heard about growing up.”

Even though the couple had a lucky break with their hit television show and their now other growing businesses, their marriage and children remain their top priority, Chip says.

“Jo and I both made a commitment pretty early on that the two of us are the most important variable,” says Chip. “If we can figure out how to be right as a couple, then obviously we a have a lot better opportunity to be right for our kids.”

The couple — who lives in Waco, Texas— share four children: Drake, 12, Ella, 10, Duke, 9, and Emmie, 7.

The HGTV series Fixer Upper premiered in 2013 and after four seasons, is one of the highest-rated shows for the network.

But that doesn’t mean they don’t want to expand their business or look toward other ventures.

“I think comfortable for us can be a little dangerous,” said Joanna. “The second Chip gets content, he gets really restless. It’s not about, ‘Let’s get here and then we’ll be happy.’ We like the idea of having to wrestle a little bit and figure things out. That’s where we thrive the most.”