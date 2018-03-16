Chip Gaines Is Every Kid Who Had to 'Be in by Dark' as He Weighs in on Daylight Saving Time Drama

The U.S. set its clocks ahead one hour early Sunday morning, but not everyone was happy about it.

Daylight Saving Time is becoming increasingly controversial across the country.

Two states, Hawaii and Arizona, have already opted out of springing forward. And Florida is trying to pass a law that will allow it to never fall back.

Now, Chip Gaines is weighing in, and the Fixer Upper star is kind of living for all the clock drama.

“I didn’t know #DaylightSavingTime was so controversial…I love it. All the things I love to do, or have to do, but now with an extra hour of sunlight,” the HGTV star tweeted early Friday morning.

I didn't know #DaylightSavingTime was so controversial.. I love it. All the things I love to do, or have to do, but now with an extra hour of sunlight. Plus if you have to be in "by dark" like my mom used to say. That extra hour creates what feels like: endless opportunities — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) March 16, 2018

His case for an elongated evening goes back to the noted jokester’s childhood years: “If you have to be in ‘by dark’ like my mom used to say. That extra hour creates what feels like: endless opportunities,” he wrote.

When one follower called him out, noting that you don’t technically get any extra time during DST, Gaines acquiesced, but stuck to his stand on lighter nights: “Ha.. understood! Nobody gets up earlier than me, so maybe it’s just weird that I like it on the backend, as opposed to upfront,” the TV contractor wrote.

Daylight Saving Time has sprung into national headlines recently as more states consider ditching the biannual switch.

Florida has just passed a bill to stay on daylight saving time permanently. The Sunshine Protection Act made it through the state senate on March 6, but still requires governor Rick Scott’s signature.

If the governor signs, the change still has one huge hurdle to clear: “It would literally take an act of Congress, and we all know how that works,” House Speaker Jeanette Nunez told National Public Radio. As NPR’s Laurel Wamsley explains, while it’s legal to forgo daylight saving time, it’s not possible to opt out of standard time.

If the bill becomes law, Florida will be one hour ahead of the rest of the Eastern seaboard for 8 months of the year, putting it in the same time zone as Puerto Rico and Nova Scotia.

Alaska, Idaho, Arizona, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah and Washington are all currently considering similar legislation, according to the Washington Post.