Chip Gaines Has an Adorable Message for Wife Joanna on Her Milestone Birthday

Chip Gaines may be a goofball 99% of the time, but the Fixer Upper star knows how to turn up the romance when it counts.

The HGTV star and dad of four shared a sweet and simple message for his wife Joanna on her 40th birthday: “Happy birthday sweet girl!” he wrote, adding, “#40neverlookedsogood.”

Happy birthday sweet girl! #40neverLookedSoGood — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) April 19, 2018

The couple, who are getting ready to welcome their fifth baby this summer, have had their fair share of “aww”-inducing moments on their hit series, which aired its final episode in April after five seasons. But they also keep it real about the realities of keeping their relationship going strong.

“It’s hard work,” Chip told Success magazine in December. “Jo and I have struggles and fighting and arguments just like anybody else. This isn’t like we got lucky and hit the lottery and the two perfect people fell in love.”

But the pair, who admit they didn’t start their love story on the steadiest ground, are completely committed to one another.

“No such thing as a ‘perfect marriage,’” Chip wrote in a Valentine’s Day tweet to his wife. “For me, it’s always been simple: commitment.”

He continued, “Every morning I wake up committed, and pray that she chooses the same. And so today, again, I choose my beautiful bride. To have and to hold…til death do us part.”

Now that the Fixer Upper era is behind them, the Gaineses are looking forward to quieter days with family. Hopefully, today that includes some special birthday treatment for the party of 7‘s amazing matriarch.