Is Hammer Flipping the New Bottle Flipping? Watch Fixer Upper's Chip Gaines Try It

Move over mannequin challenge. Chip Gaines may have just stumbled onto the next social media phenomenon.

On Wednesday, the fun-loving star of HGTV’s Fixer Upper took to Instagram to share a rather precarious-looking stunt involving a flying hammer.

“Not gonna lie this was a doozy,” Chip writes of the slow-motion video in which he skillfully tosses a hammer into the air, watches it do two full rotations and catches it effortlessly in the loop of his tool belt. The trick, according to his hashtag, is known as the #doublehammerflipchallenge, and it seems to have originated with another HGTV star: Matt Blashaw of Yard Crashers.

Chip calls out Blashaw in his caption, writing, “Alright @mattblashaw I nailed it” — no word from Chip on whether the pun was intended — before challenging another of the channel’s stars to try out the trick. “Let’s keep this thing going… I challenge my boy and favorite carpenter @clintharpofficial to the #doublehammerflipchallenge good luck!” he writes, tagging Fixer Upper’s go-to carpentry specialist. As of Thursday afternoon, Harp hasn’t accepted the proposal.

The most surprising thing about Chip’s stunt however, might be that Joanna is in on it too. Any fan of the hit show, currently airing it’s fourth season, knows when Chip gets a little too goofy on the job, Joanna is right there to straighten him out. When it comes to hammer flipping however, not so. Jo posted her own video of the trick, with one twist.

“So Chip conquered the #doublehammerflipchallenge and needless to say it took him a few tries,” she writes on her video post, which shows one of her husband’s less successful — though no less entertaining — attempts to catch the flying tool. “My favorite try was this one that Drake filmed… It was sooooo close @chippergaines.” Ever the voice of reason in the Gaines house, Joanna also added a disclaimer to her post: “I’m not encouraging this behavior.”

Though the double hammer flip challenge seems like a close cousin of the popular water bottle flip challenge, so far few others have added their efforts to the hashtag. Videos of a handful of hammer flipping construction workers do pop up on YouTube, but as Joanna expertly put it, “Don’t try this… anywhere.”