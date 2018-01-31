Chip Gaines Hilariously Calls Tim Tebow His 'Body Double' in Instagram Post

Chip Gaines has found his “lookalike” in Tim Tebow.

The Fixer Upper star and his wife Joanna are designing a wheelchair-accessible home alongside Tebow, 30, for the Copp family, in partnership with the former NFL star’s foundation.

On Tuesday, Chip shared a photo of himself and Tebow dubbing the athlete his “body double” as the two were filming for the new episode.

“I loved working with my body double @timtebow on tonight’s episode—looking at him is like looking in a mirror,” he wrote in the caption. You need to watch Fixer Upper with us tonight at 9/8 CT on HGTV—this is all about the Copp family. Stick with us until the end for an opportunity to partner with them.. their story changed my life and I’ve got a feeling that it might change yours too. #FixerUpper

In tonight’s episode, the couple along with Tebow is set on helping out the Copp family, who have two sons, 9-year-old Calan and 5-year-old Lawson, with a genetic condition that affects their ability to stand and walk on their own, according to the network’s website.

An ideal home for the family would be one that is wheelchair accessible which is what the HGTV stars set out to do.

Jody, the father of the two boys, was ecstatic about their new home alongside his wife, Melissa.

RELATED: Chip and Joanna Gaines’s Sons, Drake and Duke, Just Got the Sweetest Matching Gifts

“To see my boys, with all the hardships that they’ve gone through, and to know that Tim and Chip and Joanna — and everyone at Make A Wish — came together to let my boys just be boys… I’m so happy,” he told HGTV.

The couple’s 9-year-old son Duke is also participating in tonight’s episode, helping his parents and Tebow scour the work site for some scrap metal, and turning it in for cash to buy one-of-a-kind toys.

WATCH THIS: HGTV’s Chip & Joanna Gaines on Why They Will Always Choose Family over Fame

Chip couldn’t have been prouder of his son, saying in a clip, “Duke and I went to work a couple of weeks back, we salvaged a bunch of metal and we kept some of that money on the side so that we could bless the Copp family. And sweet Duke decided he wanted to buy just some necessities.”

Tune into Fixer Upper, Tuesdays at 9:00 p.m. EST on HGTV.