Chip Gaines is cutting off his controversial new long hair, but there’s a catch.

On Wednesday, the TV contractor, 42, announced his hair-raising news. “Alright, fine. I’ll cut my hair. But first… it’s time to put your money where your mouth is. Interested? I’ll be back to tell you more tomorrow,” Gaines wrote alongside a photo which read, “Fine, I’ll cut my hair if you…”

And as promised, on Thursday the Fixer Upper star revealed that before he cuts anything off, his fans have to donate to charity.

“It’s come to my attention that most of you hate my current hairstyle. But how MUCH do you hate it? Now’s the time to put your money where your mouth is,” he wrote. “Here’s the deal: Next week, Jo and I are visiting the beautiful kids at Target House with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. No family ever pays @StJude for treatment, travel or food—so basically, we want to bring them a giant check from YOU to help cover costs—lets come together to do something big to bless these kiddos.”

“Donate to @StJude through the link in my profile, and the more money we raise over the next FOUR days, the shorter my hair goes. That’s a promise. And, who knows, maybe if you really exceed my expectations…I’ll buzz it all off,” he continued.

Even with his long hair, Chip’s wife Joanna thinks her husband looks “mighty fine.”

In July, she shared a photo of the two of them together, which she captioned, “He competes with the view. Man bun, tube socks, adult onesie and all… He still looks mighty fine to me.”

And a week later, during an appearance on Today, it looked like Chip agreed with his wife’s opinion when he was caught checking himself out on camera, despite being in the middle of an interview!

“He’s trying to get used to his long hair,” Joanna, 39, teased.

But Chip had another explanation. “I’ve gotten a little bit pompous,” he joked. “When I get out in public, I really notice myself looking at my reflections as a I walk though. New York is not a great place for me.”