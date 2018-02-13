Chip Gaines Shares the Unusual Feat That Made Him 'Really Proud' of Daughters Ella and Emmie Kay

Chip Gaines isn’t the only jokester in his family!

In Tuesday night’s Fixer Upper, the HGTV star and his expecting wife, Joanna, are unveiling the gorgeous garden they built in the backyard of their famous Waco farmhouse.

The addition includes a shed, chicken coop and a chicken run intended to keep insects and other uninvited pests from noshing on their plants. But when it came time to introduce their fowl friends to their new home, Chip found himself in some not-so-tasty territory.

The TV contractor ate a pinch of chicken feed to gross out his daughters, 11-year-old Ella and 7-year-old Emmie Kay, but instead found his youngest putting him up to a bigger challenge.

“I dare you to eat a big handful,” a mischievous Emmie suggests.

Never one to back down from a dare, Chip chomps on a huge handful, achieving giggles from his kiddos. “That’s nasty,” Emmie says. After officially scaring off his girls Chip adds, “These are the moments that we live for.”

It wasn’t all fun and (slightly unsavory) games though, as the two girls and their dad quickly went to work introducing their animals to their freshly built abode — a feat that Chip is “really proud” of.

“We’ve got some baby chickens that Ella and Emmie are responsible for growing up to mature chickens,” he says. “Those chickens were all hatched, they were being taken care of accordingly. Those girls were personally responsible for those things.”

The couple’s other two children, sons Drake, 12, and Duke, 9, will also make an appearance on the HGTV special, which gives a peek into the Gaineses oftentimes private personal life. But the sentimental project is one that pays off in spades (or at least fresh veggies) for the family.

“This whole experience has been a joy for me,” Chip says.

Chip and Joanna’s Family Garden Project airs tonight at 9:00 p.m. EST on HGTV.