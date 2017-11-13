Chip and Joanna Gaines 'Slept for 15 Hours' on Italian Vacation After Wrapping Fixer Upper

A little sleep mixed with a lot of carbs? Now that’s amore.

Chip and Joanna Gaines are using their European vacation to catch up on some ZZZs. After filming their last episode of Fixer Upper, the HGTV stars jetted off to Florence, Italy, where they made pasta, strolled the streets and admitted to taking a pretty lengthy nap.

“We both slept for 15 hours and missed breakfast, lunch, and an afternoon of shopping with friends, but that rest felt good!” Joanna wrote on this photo of the two enjoying a European jaunt. “Florence, you’re beautiful.”

Joanna also snapped a few videos on her Instagram Stories getting a behind-the-scenes look at the pasta-making process. In one of the clips, Chip’s signature Waco, Texas, twang can be heard saying, “Y’all wanna try making some pasta?” and joking that the restaurant should “put her to work!” After watching the tasty step-by-step, Joanna simply exclaims “Wow.”

After their fun-filled dinner, the Gaineses continued their evening with a ride through a cobblestone street, which she captions with “Florence,” and a heart-eyes emoji.

Between the recent launch of their Target collection, the final filming days of their hit TV show and a quick trip to Memphis, where Chip chopped off his formerly long locks to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, the home renovation power couple deserved some time off.