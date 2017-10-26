Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Speaking Out Amid Reports They’ve Sold Their Beloved Waco Home

Chip and Joanna Gaines want fans to know they’re Texas Forever.

The Fixer Upper couple are shutting down rumors they’ve sold their famous family home, an 1895 farmhouse on 40 acres near Waco, which has been featured regularly on their hit HGTV show.

“Any report that Chip and Joanna have sold their farmhouse is completely untrue. They have not sold their home and they do not have any plans to do so,” Magnolia spokesperson Brock Murphy tells PEOPLE.

There are recent legal documents surfacing in relation to the property, which Murphy clarifies are tied to a small adjustment to Chip and Jo’s land, not a sale. “The Gaines recently moved their property line to match their fence line—this is not uncommon and is a matter of public record—which is likely what triggered this false report.”

The Gaineses purchased their home in 2012 when it was, unsurprisingly, a fixer upper, and spent a year and a half restoring the property, Joanna recounts in a post on her blog from 2014.

“After living in nine different homes, we were ready to settle on some land and stay a while,” she writes. “Living on a farm has always been a dream of ours, and we were excited when it finally became a reality.” But the property was far from their dream home with just 2 bedrooms for their family of 6, including children Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 7. Chip and Joanna opened up the floor plan, converted the attic, and added some square footage for a master bedroom. “It was a good day when we finally moved in late October of 2013,” Joanna writes.

This isn’t the first time the couple have shot down rumors they’re moving away from their beloved hometown. “Waco is our home, we love it and we aren’t going anywhere…” Joanna tweeted in February following a statement she made about being intrigued by the idea of living in New York City.

😂 Not sure how that got twisted but Waco is our home, we love it and we aren't going anywhere… — Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines) February 22, 2017

“This place has been a real sanctuary for us,” Chip told PEOPLE in October 2017 of the property. “Every now and then we think about what it would be like to be back in a typical neighborhood.” But with five dogs, a handful of cats, cows, horses, chickens and goats, the couple seem settled on their rural homestead.

The Gaineses have made several other significant announcements that rocked fans in recent weeks. In September, they revealed that the upcoming fifth season of Fixer Upper would be its last. In a post on the Magnolia blog, they wrote, “While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place.”

But they didn’t leave fans without something to look forward to for long. The stars revealed they’ve been working on a line for Target, their first ever in collaboration with a store, which will include 300+ pieces and be available in stores November 5th.