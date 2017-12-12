It’s like father, like son in the Gaines family.

Chip and Joanna Gaines are well into their final season of Fixer Upper, and in tonight’s episode fans are getting a peek into their private family life as their oldest son Drake, 12, gives his jokester dad a run for his money.

“Did you think when you were on the mound, ‘I wish I was as handsome as my dad?’” Chip asks in the clip above after watching Drake’s baseball game.

“Uh, no, because it’s already true,” Drake, who sports shaggy ginger hair like his dad, but also bears a striking resemblance to Jo, quips back. Although Chip manages to keep a straight face, there’s no denying the two enjoy teasing one another.

Their kids — Drake, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 7 — are the primary reason the HGTV hosts have said they’re ending their hit series after the current fifth season.

“Our family has grown up before our eyes on national television,” said Chip in a video announcing the shocking news in September.

“Our beautiful children are growing up so quickly. Drake is almost a teenager,” Joanna added at the time. “So I think the idea that we get to step back and just get fresh vision, get some rest, but also just hunker down with our kiddos is something that we’re excited about.”

Although it’s soon coming to an end, the Gaineses promised “so much good, new stuff” coming in the final episodes, and tonight’s is no exception.

Tune in to Fixer Upper Tuesdays at 9:00 p.m. EST on HGTV.