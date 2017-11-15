Chip and Joanna Gaines Ride Vespas in Italy After Wrapping Final Season of Fixer Upper

Chip and Joanna Gaines are trading in their hard hats for scooter helmets!

The Fixer Upper stars have jetted off to Italy for a well-deserved vacation after wrapping the final episode of their hit HGTV show earlier this month. And while they started their trip with a solid 15-hour snooze in Florence— “[We] missed breakfast, lunch, and an afternoon of shopping with friends, but that rest felt good!” Joanna wrote on Instagram — they’ve now moved on to some more active adventuring.

Joanna shared a snap of the pair astride two red Vespa scooters and donning matching helmets, captioning it with a heart emoji and #Italy.

The couple also took time out to celebrate Chip’s 43rd birthday with a very stylish cake topped with a massive sparkler. “Happy birthday to me!” Chip sings in a video of the happy moment Joanna posted to her Instagram Stories. They topped off the night with game of charades with friends in front of a roaring fire.

Earlier this week, the Gaineses partook in some pasta making and strolled the cobblestoned streets of the northern Italian city. Joanna posted a photo of the pair outside a trattoria, captioned “Florence, you’re beautiful.”

Between the launch of their Hearth & Hand for Target collection, the final filming days and a quick trip to Memphis, where Chip chopped off his formerly long locks to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, the home renovation power couple have earned some time off.

The final season of Fixer Upper premieres November 23 on HGTV.