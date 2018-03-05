Chip and Joanna Gaines' 12-Year-Old Son, Drake, Hams It Up Like Dad During Backyard Playdate

Sunday is play day for the Gaines family!

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Waco, Texas farmhouse is already any kids’ dream thanks to its 40 acres of land, cast of cute barnyard animals and newly completed garden. Now, Joanna is showing off another favorite hangout for the couple and their four kids, Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 7: their massive backyard.

The designer, who will star in a new HGTV series, Behind the Design, after Fixer Upper ends next month, kicked off a series of posts on Instagram Stories on Sunday with a photo of her little ones climbing a tree, hanging from a rope swing and lounging on a round swing. But things didn’t stay calm for long.

RELATED: Joanna Gaines’s Style Evolution: How the Fixer Upper Star’s Designs Have Changed over 5 Seasons

Joanna Gaines/Instagram

Joanna Gaines/Instagram

In the first video, one of the girls make an attempt to take out older brother Drake, swinging at him until he falls melodramatically on the ground. Mom Joanna, who is pregnant with baby number five, doesn’t seem too concerned though, captioning the sweet sibling rivalry with “#Drake.”

Joanna Gaines/Instagram

Joanna Gaines/Instagram

In an act of true brotherly love, the next snap shows baseball star Drake tossing a ball at Duke, who was distracted pushing his sisters on a swing. The tables turn back on the eldest pretty quickly, though, when the girls rotate back to his side and knock him over. Joanna next jokes that Drake “won’t stop,” capturing a video of him tripping up and falling once again for the amusement of his sisters.

Joanna Gaines/Instagram

RELATED: Joanna Gaines Will Star in a New HGTV Show After Fixer Upper Ends Next Month

RELATED VIDEO: ‘Getting So Close’! Chip and Joanna Gaines Give an Update on Their New Restaurant

Spending more time with their children is one of the reasons why the Fixer Upper stars decided to call it quits with their HGTV show. The young foursome has made several appearances in the 5th and final season, though, lending a hand at the job sites, helping out with the shopping and sneaking in afternoon basketball games. Now, with another baby on the way, the famous designer-contractor pair are looking forward to relaxing with their growing group.

“I think the idea that we get to step back and just get fresh vision, get some rest, but also just hunker down with our kiddos is something that we’re excited about,” Joanna said.