Chip Gaines Takes Magnolia Market Employees Paintballing for the Holidays

It was always suspected that Chip and Joanna Gaines were the best bosses ever. Now, we have the proof.

The Fixer Upper stars have been busy this holiday season. In addition to remodeling the dining room for Target House at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, releasing the cover of Joanna’s first cookbook and welcoming another furry member into their family, the two still found time to celebrate with their Magnolia Market employees. And because Chip wouldn’t be Chip if he threw a simple cocktail party, he kicked things up a notch with some spirited competition.

“If your company Christmas party doesn’t include paintball…you’re doing it wrong,” the HGTV jokester wrote in a post on Instagram. “So proud of our crew here @Magnolia!”

Joanna and their two daughters, Ella, 11, and Emmie Kay, 7, don’t appear to have made the adventurous outing, but Chip is front-row center with his 12-year-old son Drake (who recently stole the show in an episode of his Mom and Dad’s last season) and 9-year-old Duke.

Although Joanna might have missed out on this excursion, she’s heavily involved in their Waco, Texas-based attraction. For last year’s Christmas party, the two rented out Baylor University’s McClane Stadium for their co-workers, where the couple sported matching “Shiplap” sweaters, watched Fixer Upper on the field and took a group selfie.

“Such a fun night watching the episode with our amazing staff!” Joanna wrote at the time. “We love our @magnolia family!”

The designer and contractor duo’s hotspot is one of the many reasons they’ve decided that season five of their hit show will be their last.

“Our beautiful business here in Waco needs our attention,” Joanna said in a video announcing the news in September. “We need to pour into that as much as we can.”